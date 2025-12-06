Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 6: A treatment center capable of processing 15 million liters of water daily is under construction to clean the Tukucha River—which flows through central Kathmandu—and discharge it into the Bagmati River after treatment.

The treatment center is being built on 2.53 hectares at the confluence of Tripureshwar in Kathmandu and Kupandol in Lalitpur. Constructed with concessional loans obtained through the Asian Development Bank’s (ADB) Bagmati River Basin Improvement Project, the facility is estimated to cost Rs. 3.18 billion. The target is to complete construction by the coming Mangsir.

The flow of the Tukucha River will be diverted to this center, where water will be treated before being released into the Bagmati. As a byproduct of the treatment process, the plant is also expected to generate 800 kilowatts of electricity, according to the private secretariat of the Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation; Physical Infrastructure and Transport; and Urban Development, Kulman Ghising.

Currently, the physical structures of the sewage treatment facilities are being constructed on the Tripureshwar side, while work on the Lalitpur side has stalled due to obstruction from local residents. Only the electricity-generating structures will be located in Lalitpur; the main sewage treatment structures are under construction in Tripureshwar.

Minister Ghising today inspected the under-construction treatment center and was briefed on its progress. During the inspection, he discussed with project management, consultants, and construction contractors about the completion schedule, existing challenges, and policy decisions required for solutions.

The minister stated that the government has placed high priority on cleaning the Bagmati River and managing its tributaries and riverbanks. The construction contractors have expressed their commitment to completing the Tripureshwar-side structures within the stipulated time.

People’s News monitoring Service.