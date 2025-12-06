Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 6: With the intensifying cold, daily life in Upper Mustang has been increasingly affected.

Although the sunshine during the day provides some warmth, the mornings and evenings have become difficult for local residents, security personnel, and government staff due to the extreme cold.

Because of the severe cold in Upper Mustang, temperatures in the mornings and evenings have been dropping to as low as minus 15 degrees Celsius, according to Karma Namgyal Gurung, the Ward Chair of Chhoser, Lomanthang–2.

According to Gurung, the extreme cold has caused irrigation canals, household taps, toilet septic tanks, and branch streams to freeze.

“Water has stopped flowing from taps; when the sun comes out, we have to heat the water in the canals to use it. When there is no sunlight, we have to heat the irrigation water on gas or fire,” said Ward Chair Gurung.

Gurung added that although the three drinking water tanks in Chhoser are usually operated simultaneously, the cold has caused water supply problems, forcing them to operate the tanks alternately.

He mentioned that with the onset of winter this year, most residents of Upper Mustang had already moved down to lower regions before the month of Kartik.

