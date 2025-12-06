Spread the love

KATHMANDU, Dec 6: Prime Minister Sushila Karki convened a meeting at her official residence in Baluwatar, urging political parties to focus on creating a conducive environment for the upcoming House of Representatives election on Falgun 21. Karki emphasized that her government, formed under special circumstances after the Gen-Z movement, is committed to holding the polls and asked parties to trust the process.

Speaking at the meeting, UML General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel criticized discussions over a “non-viable election.” He pointed to a recent clash in Simara, Bara, between UML and Gen-Z supporters, which forced authorities to impose a curfew.

Pokhrel argued that without a proper environment for parties to campaign, the election could not proceed effectively. He also raised concerns over the government limiting the role of party leaders, questioning how a fair poll could be held if key figures were constrained. Additionally, UML expressed doubts over overseas voting, citing concerns about its credibility and feasibility.

Nepali Congress General Secretary Gagan Kumar Thapa highlighted ongoing threats against political parties and the government, particularly from new groups outside traditional party structures. He stressed that dialogue should involve recognized party leaders and warned that repeated threats would not be tolerated.

Thapa also recalled past attacks on party workers and stressed the need to establish a secure environment for elections. He noted that historically, elections have rarely been held during harsh weather months, cautioning that logistics must be planned carefully.

Tensions flared between Home Minister Om Prakash Aryal and Rastriya Prajatantra Party Secretary Bhuwan Pathak during discussions on security challenges. Pathak questioned the government’s handling of law and order, pointing to cyberattacks and other threats that make election preparations difficult. Aryal later apologized for any miscommunication.

PM Karki responded to the concerns by reiterating that elections would proceed and requested parties to avoid doubts or obstruction. “The parties will compete and the government will conduct the election. Everyone must contribute to ensuring the proper environment. Whoever wins will be acceptable,” she said, adding that Gen-Z supporters were being engaged to foster understanding.

Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) also endorsed holding the election, highlighting eight key points: the government’s responsibility to conduct polls, commitment to the March 5,2026 schedule, ensuring a secure environment, support for linking voter registration with national ID cards, need for further work on election awareness, provisions for overseas and non-local voting, the party’s participation in proportional representation, and readiness for timely elections.

The meeting underscored persistent concerns over security, party activity, and election credibility, but the Prime Minister’s appeal aimed to align parties toward a cooperative approach for a smooth, transparent election.

