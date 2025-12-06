Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 6: A total of 26 political parties registered with the Election Commission (EC) have decided not to participate in the upcoming House of Representatives election. Among them are two Maoist-named parties and five other communist groups.

The EC currently lists 143 registered parties. So far, 117 of these have submitted applications to participate in the election, which are still under review. The remaining 26 have chosen not to file for election registration.

The Maoist parties abstaining include the Maoist Communist Party Nepal and Maoist Janamukti Party Nepal. Other communist factions staying out are the Nepal Communist Party (Democratic), Nepal Communist Party Pariwartan, and Nepal Communist Party (Gauravshali).

Several smaller parties have also opted out. These include the Churebhawar Loktantrik Party, Aam Aadmi Party Nepal, National Socialist Party Nepal, Janatako Janwadi Party, Nationalist Peoples Party, Nepal Bibeksheel Party, and Punarjagaran Party.

Additional groups declining participation are the National Unity Party Prajatantrawadi, Nepali Greens Party, Madhesh Terai Forum, Modern Nepal Socialist Party, Janasewa Democratic Party, Nepal Nationalist Party, Madheshi People’s Rights Forum Madhesh, Shiva Sena Nepal, Nepal Socialist Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party Nepal, Janarashtrawadi Party Nepal, Nepa: National Party, National Unity Forum, and Nepalbad.

The EC will continue processing registration applications from parties intending to contest, while these 26 have formally signaled their absence from the polls.