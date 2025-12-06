Spread the love

Kathmandu, Nov 6: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has called on all parties to shift their focus from doubts about the March 5 polls to making the vote successful.

Speaking at an all-party meeting in Baluwatar, she said the Election Commission, security agencies, and concerned state bodies are prepared to carry out the election as planned.

Karki urged the 126 registered parties to stand together, saying a shared commitment would prevent any attempt to disrupt the process. She described citizens as the first line of security, followed by police, armed forces, and former security personnel.

She reminded the parties that the current political setup emerged from the Gen Z protests and that elections are essential to give political forces a mandate. Karki said the meeting showed parties are ready to move ahead, adding that even groups with doubts have agreed to alert the government rather than obstruct it.

The Prime Minister asked parties to stay united as they steer the country out of the turbulence triggered by the September demonstrations. She said the government was formed only to manage the interim period after the youth-led uprising, and stressed that its priority is to guide the country toward stability. She added that the events of September 8 and 9, when unarmed youths were killed, and arson took place, are under investigation. She warned that unchecked violence could encourage further attacks and urged all sides to reflect on the consequences.

Karki also said the government has no hidden motives and has not pursued any personal gain, noting that its only responsibility is to deliver a peaceful and credible election.

People’s News Monitoring Service