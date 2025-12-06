Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 6: The Election Commission has issued a 20-point instruction to political parties as preparations build for the March 5, 2026, House of Representatives election. The National Assembly vote is set for December 26.

Assistant Spokesperson Prakash Neupane said the directives were issued under the Political Party Act to promote better governance and protect inclusive and proportional representation. Parties must ensure that at least one third of their candidates are women, both in the proportional list and while selecting first-past-the-post contenders. The EC also wants parties to support the goal of reaching 40 percent women’s representation in parliament by 2030, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals.

Parties have been told to avoid actions that harm social harmony. They must respect the country’s cultural, linguistic and ethnic diversity during campaigns. Their manifestos and internal documents should also reflect commitments to gender equality and social inclusion.

The EC has asked for support in creating polling stations that are friendly for women, senior citizens and people with disabilities. It also wants parties to include women and members of marginalized groups in events such as training sessions, seminars and internal discussions.

The directive bans intimidation, insults, character attacks or discriminatory behavior toward women, children, people with disabilities, marginalized groups or any candidate. It also warns parties to monitor social media use, making sure their posts do not spread false or harmful content targeting women or indigenous communities.

Parties must also help voters understand the importance of gender inclusion, the purpose of the election and basic voting procedures. Leaders and workers are required to follow the election code of conduct.

The directive clearly states that children cannot be used in political activities. It also bars parties from obstructing or restricting other parties’ legitimate campaign work.

People’s News Monitoring Service