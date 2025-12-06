Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 6: Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari has said the Election Commission is prepared for the March 5 House of Representatives election.

Speaking to Rastriya Samachar Samiti with only 90 days left before the polls, Bhandari said the government has provided the required support as requested by the commission. He noted that the work schedule and programs have been published and are being carried out, which has further strengthened the election atmosphere.

He said the commission made its readiness clear during Friday’s discussion called by Prime Minister Sushila Karki with political parties, relevant ministers, and security chiefs. “We had some budget shortages. The Ministry of Finance has already committed to releasing additional funds based on our needs,” he said, adding that regular election preparations will now continue. The commission had sought about Rs 7 billion for the polls, and the ministry has already secured Rs 5.96 billion.

The commission has also called on political parties to submit applications to take part in the proportional representation system. Earlier, by November 29, a total of 120 parties had submitted their applications to participate in the election.

