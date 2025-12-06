Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 6: The Guangdong Provincial Government of China and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from the province have expressed interest in cooperation and trade promotion with Nepali businesses.

A delegation from the Guangdong Provincial Government, currently on a visit to Nepal, met with ministers and secretaries from the federal and provincial governments and conveyed their willingness to collaborate in promoting small and medium enterprises.

The delegation stated that they are keen to provide suitable opportunities for promoting products manufactured by Nepali entrepreneurs at the international level.

The Chinese delegation met with Bagmati Province Minister for Industry, Bindu Shrestha, in a meeting coordinated by the Federation of Nepal Cottage and Small Industries (FNCSI). The delegation was led by Wan Suping, Deputy Director-General of the Guangdong Provincial Department of Industry, Information, and Technology. Deputy Director-General Wan expressed commitment to continued cooperation in the development and expansion of SMEs.

The team also held meetings with senior officials of the Bagmati Province Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of Industry. Along with Wan Suping, the delegation included Fan Guwailiang, Deputy Director-General of the Department of Industry, Information, and Technology; Huang Jianjun, Deputy Director of the China International SME Fair; assistant researcher Su Jian; and member Peter Chen.

The Chinese business delegation held discussions with FNCSI office bearers and Nepali entrepreneurs, expressing that Nepali products have strong demand in China and pledging support for market expansion. The team also showed interest in cooperation related to business promotion, as well as skills and technology exchange between the two countries.

At the program, FNCSI President Inu Paudel requested support to ensure special priority for Nepali entrepreneurs’ participation in industrial fairs in China. The delegation also observed Nepali products and visited the industrial area in Patan, Lalitpur.

People’s News monitoring Service.