Washington, Dec 5: U.S. President Donald Trump has ordered stricter rules for H-1B visas. Applicants must now make their social media accounts public, allowing U.S. authorities to review profiles, posts, and likes.

If any activity is deemed against U.S. interests, the H-1B visa will be denied. Dependents applying for H-4 visas—including spouses, children, and parents—must also make their social media profiles public.

This is the first-time social media scrutiny has been made mandatory for H-1B applications. The new rules will take effect on December 15, with all U.S. embassies instructed to enforce them.

Since August, the U.S. has required public social media profiles for F-1, M-1, J-1 student visas and B-1, B-2 visitor visas. The H-1B visa is issued to highly skilled professionals such as doctors, engineers, and software experts. Introduced in 1990 through U.S. Congress, it previously cost around $9,000 but was raised to nearly $100,000 in September 2025.

H-1B visas are issued for three years and can be extended once, totaling six years. After this period, applicants may apply for a green card. Over Trump’s nine years, his stance on H-1B has fluctuated, at times rejecting it as contrary to U.S. interests and at other times welcoming talent.

In addition, Trump has launched three new visa cards: the “Trump Gold Card,” “Trump Platinum Card,” and “Corporate Gold Card.” The Gold Card allows unlimited residency in the U.S.

