Kathmandu, Dec 5: Rastriya Prajatantra Party spokesperson Gyan Bahadur Shahi says Nepal needs a constitutional monarchy. Speaking at a press conference on Friday, he said the party is launching its protest campaign to push for several demands: removing the provincial structure, declaring Nepal a Hindu state that includes Hindu, Buddhist, and Kirat traditions, restoring a constitutional monarchy, and introducing a directly elected executive prime minister.

He said Nepal should adopt a monarchy similar to Japan, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and Canada. The party has demanded replacing the presidency with a constitutional monarchy, introducing a directly elected executive prime minister, scrapping provinces, stopping political appointments in constitutional bodies, making local governments non-party based, and giving lifelong jail sentences to those convicted of corruption.

Shahi also demanded the arrest and imprisonment of those involved in killing Gen Z protesters. According to him, Gen Z youths won on the streets but lost at the negotiation table.

He argued that the country’s constitution, laws, and regulations have deep flaws. Calling for a tripartite agreement among the monarchy, Gen Z, and political parties, he warned that the party will take to the streets if the demands are ignored.