The Embassy of the Republic of Korea recently participated as a guest of honor in the Mask Art Exhibition organized by the Federation of Handicraft Associations of Nepal, showcasing 60 masks from Nepal and 40 from South Korea in Patan Museum, Lalitpur in collaboration with the Lalitpur Metropolitan City and the valued cooperation of IMACO of South Korea, on Friday, December 5. Woo Hyuk Cho, Secretary General of IMACO participated in the event and highlighted the aims to introduce South Korean masks as part of a culturally rich in educational and aesthetic values and to support the development of cultural tourism at domestic and international levels.

Ambassador Park Taeyoung maintained that the similarities between Nepal and South Korea, has a rich mask tradition that reflects Korea’s cultural and traditional heritage. He gave special importance on Budddhism played a crucial link between two nations. Mask traditions across two countries share fundamental similarities, primarily revolving around transformation, the representation of spiritual or social entities.

Ambassador Park stated that South Korea and Nepal share a long history of friendship and growing cooperation–economically, socially and culturally. Korea is honored to support initiatives that strengthen people-to-people ties and celebrate the artistry that connects our two nations. Thousands of Korean tourists visit Nepal every year and apart from the majestic Himalayas, Nepal’s cultural heritage plays a key role in attracting Korean tourists. Through IMACO’s collaboration with Federation of Handicraft Associations of Nepal, we hope to further encourage cultural exchange, creative partnerships and opportunities for artists from both countries.

The event that gathered Lalitpur metropolitan city officials and, Federation of Handicraft Association of Nepal. South Korean ambassador and officials, IMACO officials and a huge number of people participated. The event will conclude on December 7.