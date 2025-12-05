Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 5: The Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has called for participation in the demonstration to be held in Kathmandu on December 9.

At a press conference today, the movement’s commander, Gyanendra Shahi, urged everyone to rise above party interests and join the movement to save the country.

Demanding an amendment to the constitution, he put forward several demands, including the dissolution of the provincial structure, the declaration of a Hindu state, a constitutional monarch, an end to political appointments in constitutional commissions, non-party local bodies, life imprisonment for corrupt individuals, and action against those responsible for the killings during the Gen Z movement.

Calling for a tripartite agreement between the King, Gen Z, and the political parties, he also urged those who support their agenda to stand together in one place.

People’s News Monitoring Service.