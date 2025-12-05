Spread the love

New Delhi, Dec 5: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting in New Delhi with plans to sign more than 25 agreements and push bilateral trade to 100 billion dollars by 2030. Putin arrived on Thursday evening with a high-level delegation of seven ministers. This visit comes at a time when India’s ties with the United States are under strain after Washington imposed 50 percent tariffs on Indian goods, including a 25 percent duty linked to India’s purchase of Russian crude.

Putin praised Modi, calling India fortunate to have him, and described India as a major power whose rise is troubling some countries. He spoke openly about Modi’s leadership, India-Russia ties, global politics, and US policies. Asked if American tariffs were being used to pressure India politically, Putin said India follows its own independent policy.

India and Russia share a long-standing strategic partnership that includes cooperation in weapons, technology, and defense. India’s Air Force already operates more than 200 Russian fighter jets, which makes adopting the next-generation Su-57 easier. Russia has signaled it is ready to offer the Su-57 and its technology without conditions.

Putin will attend the 23rd India-Russia annual summit at Hyderabad House. The two leaders will address a business forum in the evening, and President Droupadi Murmu will host a state banquet for Putin. He will also receive a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan and visit Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

This is Putin’s first official trip to India since the Ukraine war began in February 2022. Their last meeting in India was in December 2021. The summit will explore cooperation in energy, investment, technology, and industry with a shared goal of lifting trade to 100 billion dollars within five years.

People’s News Monitoring Service