Kathmandu, Dec 5: Prime Minister Sushila Karki said the government’s main responsibility is to hold the elections on the announced date, pass the leadership to the youth, and set the country on a faster development path.

Speaking at the 22nd National Jyapu Day event in Kathmandu on Thursday, she said the government is fully prepared to conduct the polls as scheduled.

She also said the government takes the demands raised by the Gen Z movement seriously. Pointing to their calls for an end to corruption, better governance, employment, and basic guarantees like food, housing, and clothing, she stressed that everyone must work together to meet these demands.

People’s News Monitoring Service