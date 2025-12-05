Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 5: With the continued support and goodwill of our readers, advertisers, and contributors, People’s Review Weekly, which has been publishing for the past 35 years, has once again maintained its distinguished status as an “A” class newspaper in the country.

The Newspapers Classification Board under the Press Council has recognized the Weekly as an A-class English-language newspaper based on its circulation, content quality, and other criteria.

Among the English newspapers published on a weekly basis in Nepal, People’s Review is the only one to receive this “A” class recognition.