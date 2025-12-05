Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 5: Krishna Prasad Yadav, the leader of the Nepali Congress Parliamentary Party in Madhesh Province, has been appointed Chief Minister. He was appointed by Province Chief Surendra Lal Karna.

The appointment was made in accordance with Article 168, Clause 2 of the Constitution.

Yadav had submitted his claim for the post of Chief Minister to Province Chief Karna on the basis of the agreement and support of six different political parties in Madhesh Province.

A meeting held today by six political parties — Nepali Congress, JSP Nepal, Janamat Party, Maoist Centre, Unified Socialist, and LSP Nepal — decided to support his appointment as Chief Minister. The support letter includes the signatures of 77 members of the Provincial Assembly.

The letter states that, in accordance with Article 168(2) of the Constitution of Nepal, six political parties have jointly submitted their claim for the formation of a new government with the required support and signatures for the appointment of the Chief Minister of Madhesh Province.

People’s News Monitoring Service.