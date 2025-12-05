Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 5: Only 90 days remain until the House of Representatives election set for March 5. As the date approaches, the Election Commission has stepped up its preparations, and political parties are also gearing up internally.

The Commission will begin the proportional representation process from tomorrow, Saturday. Under this schedule, political parties must submit their applications for the proportional category on December 7 from 10 am to 4 pm. The list of parties that filed applications will be published on December 10.

Parties will then submit their closed lists of proportional candidates on December 28 and 29 from 10 am to 4 pm. The final closed list for the proportional system will be published on February 13, according to Commission spokesperson Narayan Prasad Bhattarai.

For the first past the post category, nominations will be filed on January 19, with the candidate list also published the same day. Complaints against nominations can be filed on January 20.

The updated list of candidates will be published on January 21. Candidates may withdraw their names on January 22, after which the final candidate list will be released, and election symbols will be assigned the same day.

