Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 5: Japanese ambassador Maeda Toru paid courtesy call on Prime Minister Sushila Karki today.

According to the Prime Minister’s Secretariat, the courtesy meeting took place on Friday at the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers in Singha Durbar to discuss various aspects related to celebrating the 70th anniversary of Nepal–Japan relations.

On the occasion, the ambassador praised the government’s commitment to holding elections on time and reiterated that the Government of Japan is ready to provide any necessary support the Nepali government may require.

Prime Minister Karki expressed gratitude for Japan’s support in Nepal’s development and various other sectors, and conveyed her confidence that this cooperation and goodwill would continue in the days ahead.

People’s News Monitoring Service.