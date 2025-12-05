Spread the love

Bhaktapur, Dec 5: Ishwar Pokhrel, who has put himself forward as a candidate for the UML chair, met party chair KP Sharma Oli in Gundu along with leaders from his camp.

UML Secretary Yogesh Bhattarai, who was part of the meeting, told Lokantar that Pokhrel raised issues related to the selection of General Convention delegates.

Leaders, including Pokhrel, complained that delegate selection in several districts had been controlled by one side. “We said the disputes seen in delegate selection must be resolved according to the party statute. The organization department should not send random instructions, the directives must be consistent. We told him that steps must be taken to ensure the convention concludes in an orderly and respectful manner,” Yogesh told Lokantar. “In response, Oli said, alright, let’s move ahead together and hold the convention.”

Pokhrel is preparing to contest the party chair race with the backing of former President Bidya Devi Bhandari.

