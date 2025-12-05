Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 5: Gen Z representative Sudhan Gurung met Rastriya Swatantra Party chief Rabi Lamichhane on Thursday.Gurung visited Nakkhu Prison to meet Lamichhane. He said Lamichhane shared that he has been treated unfairly.

Lamichhane told Gurung that even if a separate commission needs to be formed to look into his case, the process should move faster. Gurung said he felt upset by the way the state has treated Lamichhane, who, according to him, entered politics to contribute to the country.

Gurung added that the trend of character assassination and pulling people down has grown, calling Lamichhane an example of this pattern.

Gurung said, “He told me that even another commission could be formed to investigate him. He said he has no problem facing more investigation. But with so many cases, even two hundred years would not be enough to resolve them. We are also saddened by what has been done to him. He came forward saying he wanted to do good for the country. We also moved ahead with that spirit, but he has faced everything from character attacks to many other things. He has become an example of how the state plays with those who want to work for the country. This has long been the strategy of some individuals and groups.”

Gurung said he proposed cooperation among alternative forces during the meeting and that Lamichhane responded positively.

He added that he is working to bring alternative political forces together.

People’s News Monitoring Service