Kathmandu, December 5: A group called the “Extremist Group of Nepal” has allegedly issued death threats against ten prominent individuals in the country, prompting Nepal Police to circulate directives to its subordinate units to tighten their security arrangements.

After Diyopost Online published a report stating that the group had specifically named ten distinguished individuals and threatened to kill them, the Kathmandu Valley Police Office and the Kathmandu District Police Range issued communications to adopt security precautions, following instructions from the Police Headquarters.

According to the police letter, the ten prominent individuals who received death threats include:

Prem Kumar Rai, Chief Commissioner of the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA); former CIAA Chief Commissioner Lokman Singh Karki, and former Nepal Oil Corporation Managing Director Gopal Bahadur Khadka.

In addition to them, the list includes former ministers Ramesh Lekhak, Balkrishna Khand, and Arzu Rana Deuba; former Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) Om Bikram Rana, Hem Bahadur Gurung, and Ramesh Chand Thakuri; and medical entrepreneur Durga Prasai.

The letter from the Kathmandu District Police Range instructs all subordinate police circles and units to maintain a high level of alertness.

The directive states: “The concerned police offices are to be informed and reliable security arrangements made at the residences, travel routes, and event locations of these individuals.”

The letter further instructs police to gather information on the activities of the extremist group, deploy personnel in plain clothes for discreet intelligence collection, and make all necessary security arrangements through proper coordination with the targeted individuals.

The Kathmandu Valley Police Office in Ranipokhari has also circulated directives to the Valley Crime Investigation Office and the district police ranges of all three districts to ensure required security arrangements.

Police have additionally instructed local police units responsible for the wards where these individuals reside to increase patrolling and surveillance activities.

