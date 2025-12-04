Spread the love

By Our Political Analyst

Nepal’s pro-monarchy forces, led by figures such as Rajendra Lingden of the Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), Kamal Thapa of RPP-Nepal, Durga Prasai of the Nagarik Bachau Dal, and representatives of the Gen Z Alliance for Monarchy, are in a state of deep division, weakening their ability to make any real impact in the upcoming March 5 elections. While leftist, centrist, and alternative parties are merging and forming alliances after the Gen Z uprising, these royalist groups remain fragmented. Despite sharing the common goal of restoring the monarchy and Nepal’s Hindu state abolished in 2008, they have struggled to work together effectively.

Over the years, several royalist groups have attempted joint actions, including protests in Kathmandu, but these efforts have often collapsed quickly due to disagreements, internal rivalries, and clashes between leaders.

Even when the RPP under Rajendra Lingden tried to form a dialogue committee with leaders Buddhi Man Tamang, Bikram Panday, and Dhruba Bahadur Pradhan to bring similar groups together, progress has been limited. Internal disputes, power struggles—particularly between Lingden and RPP General Secretary Dhawal Shumsher Rana—and lack of timely decision-making have prevented them from creating a united front. Other groups, including Durga Prasai’s Nagarik Bachau Dal and the Gen Z Alliance for Monarchy represented by Sanatan Rijal, have expressed willingness to cooperate, yet concrete steps to form alliances have not been taken. Former minister Keshar Bahadur Bista and Bipin Koirala of Congress Democratic also advocate for reinstating the Hindu monarchy but have so far failed to coordinate with the larger bloc.

This disunity has clear consequences. First, the divided royalist vote reduces their electoral chances. Second, it weakens their ability to present a coherent message to the public. Each group operates independently, often emphasizing personal grievances or leadership ambitions rather than the broader cause of monarchy restoration. Third, the lack of coordination makes it easier for larger, more organized parties to dominate the political scene, leaving pro-monarchy forces marginalized.

To change this, royalist parties need to prioritize the common goal above individual ambitions. The first step should be creating a single coordinating body where all pro-monarchy parties, including RPP, RPP-Nepal, Nagarik Bachau Dal, and Gen Z Alliance for Monarchy, have representation. This body should agree on shared principles, campaign strategies, and candidate coordination to avoid splitting votes. Clear communication and regular meetings can help build trust among leaders and reduce friction over leadership disputes.

Another key step is to focus on ideology and vision rather than personalities. Leaders like Rajendra Lingden, Kamal Thapa, and Durga Prasai should present a united agenda to the public, explaining why reinstating the monarchy and Hindu state matters and how it connects with Nepal’s cultural and historical identity. This clarity can rally voters who might otherwise be skeptical of fragmented movements.

Grassroots engagement is also crucial. Involving youth, local leaders, and community organizations in campaigns can build credibility and show that the movement is about a larger cause, not just leadership struggles. Coordination at the local level will ensure efforts are consistent and prevent wasted resources on competing campaigns.

Ultimately, royalist parties will need compromise and discipline to succeed. Personal grudges, past disappointments, or criticism of former King Gyanendra must be set aside temporarily. If leaders like Lingden, Thapa, Prasai, and others can unite, develop a clear agenda, and present themselves as a cohesive force, they stand a better chance of influencing Nepal’s political direction and keeping the debate on monarchy and Hindu state alive. Until then, their fragmented state will continue to limit their relevance in national politics, no matter how passionate their supporters are.