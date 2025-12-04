Spread the love

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, December 2, 2025. Sputnik/Alexander Kazakov/Pool via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY.

New Delhi, Dec 4 – Russian President Vladimir Putin is arriving in India today (Thursday) for a two-day visit.

According to Indian media, Putin is scheduled to reach New Delhi at 4 pm Indian Standard Time. He is expected to hold discussions with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a range of issues.

In anticipation of his visit, India has tightened security measures. All security agencies have been placed on ‘high alert.’

“From the time of Putin’s arrival until his departure, security agencies will monitor every activity,” reported Navbharat Times.

People’s News Monitoring Service

\