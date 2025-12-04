Spread the love

Janakpurdham, Dec 17: Madhesh Province has officially entered the process of forming a new government. Province Chief Surendra Labh Karn has invited members of the Provincial Assembly who can secure majority support from two or more parties to stake their claim, under Article 168(2) of the Constitution.

The deadline to submit claims has been set for 5 PM on Friday. This move follows the resignation of the government led by Saroj Kumar Yadav of the CPN-UML, the largest party in the assembly, in line with Article 168(3). Yadav had taken oath as Chief Minister on Kartik 24 at the Panas Hotel in Bardibas but resigned after just 22 days.

The resignation came after the Supreme Court mandated a floor test within 24 hours. With the loss of expected majority in the assembly, Yadav stepped down on Wednesday, paving the way for potential new leadership in the province.

People’s News Monitoring Service