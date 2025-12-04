Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 4: Abrar H. Hashmi, Ambassador of Pakistan, visited Lumbini and Bharatpur from November 30 to December 2.

In Lumbini, he paid respects at the birthplace of Lord Buddha and held meetings with the Lumbini Development Trust and the officiating Mayor of Lumbini. Discussions focused on strengthening heritage linkages and enhancing cultural and civic relations between Pakistan and Nepal.

In Bharatpur, the Ambassador handed over a cheque supporting the paperless digitization of the Bharatpur Eye Hospital (BEH) as a gift from the people of Pakistan. The assistance is aimed at upgrading the hospital’s infrastructure and efficiency through the adoption of an Electronic Health Record (EHR) system, enabling full digitization of administrative and clinical operations.

Ambassador Hashmi noted that Pakistan has a longstanding history of cooperation with BEH, contributing to its development and capacity building since it was established with financial support from the BCCI Foundation of Pakistan in 1987. In recent years, the Pakistan Embassy has supported the hospital by adding a pharmacy, operating theatres, an outreach ambulance, and facilitating exchanges in eye care and medical cooperation.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Ambassador emphasized that healthcare collaboration remains an important pillar of Nepal–Pakistan relations. He said such initiatives demonstrate the two countries’ shared commitment to people-centered development and regional well-being.

Chairman of the BEH Management Board, Jayram Shrestha, and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pushpa Giri expressed deep appreciation to the people of Pakistan for their continued support and valuable contributions to the modernization of healthcare services in Nepal.

The Embassy also hosted a dinner attended by BEH management, faculty members, district administration officials, civic and business leaders, and Nepali alumni of Pakistani institutions.

During the visit, Ambassador Hashmi also toured the College of Medical Sciences in Chitwan, a leading institution providing quality TVET-based medical education, and interacted with faculty and students.

People’s News Monitoring Service.