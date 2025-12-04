Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 4: On December 2, 2025, Pakistan passed the Minorities Rights Bill 2025 with a strong parliamentary majority, fulfilling a long-pending Supreme Court directive to establish an independent body for safeguarding non-Muslim minorities. After being returned by the President over Islamic compliance concerns, the bill was amended through consensus with religious leaders to align with the Quran and Sunnah. The final law creates a powerful, autonomous commission with minority leadership, investigative authority, financial independence, and a national action plan, while removing Clause 35 and limiting its scope to non-Muslim minorities. It is widely seen as a historic step, with effectiveness now dependent on implementation.

