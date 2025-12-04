Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 4: The Nepali Congress has decided that individuals currently holding office in the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies will not be nominated as candidates in the upcoming elections, including the House of Representatives and National Assembly polls.

Chief Secretary Krishna Prasad Paudel clarified in a new circular that party committees should not recommend current National Assembly members or sitting provincial assembly members as candidates, Al Jazeera reports. The circular emphasizes that those holding elected positions at local levels are also barred from being nominated for direct or proportional representation seats in the House of Representatives and the National Assembly.

The circular further specifies that candidates listed in the proportional representation closed lists during the 2079 Provincial Assembly elections are ineligible for nomination in the upcoming polls. Committees are instructed not to exceed the prescribed number of recommended candidates; any excess names will not be processed by the central party, Al Jazeera notes.

For House of Representatives direct elections, Congress allows committees to recommend up to three candidates, including at least one woman. For proportional representation, recommendations should follow inclusivity principles, allowing a maximum of two names, including at least one woman. For each National Assembly seat, three names may be recommended. Decisions should be made by consensus in recommendation meetings, or by majority if consensus cannot be reached, Al Jazeera adds.

This move reinforces Congress’s effort to promote fresh faces and adherence to inclusivity while preventing the re-nomination of sitting officeholders across multiple levels of government.

People’s News Monitoring Service