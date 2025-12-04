Spread the love

kmf]6f] SofK;gdsjfgk’/ IF]qdf kg]{ sflGtnf]s kydf sfnf]kq] ub}{ . dsjfgk’/tkm{ @% lsnf]ld6/ / nlntk’/tkm{ * lsnf]ld6/ u/]/ ## lsnf]ld6/ eO;s]sf] 5 . of] rfn’ cfjdf cem} yk lsnf]ld6/ sfnf]kq] ug]{ kl/of]hgfsf] nIo 5 . cfufdL c;f]h dlxgfb]lv pQm nf]sky ;+rfngdf Nofpg cfof]hgfn] ltj|utLdf sfd ul//x]sf] 5 . t:jL/ k|tfk lji6,sflGtk’/

Kathmandu, Dec 4: Kanti Highway will be closed for 60 days starting from Mangsir 20 (December 5) for road expansion work.

According to Upendra Maharjan, information officer and engineer of the Lalitpur Road Project, wall-cutting work is underway as part of the highway’s upgrading.

Therefore, from Mangsir 20, traffic will be restricted from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily for 60 days.

The Lalitpur District Administration Office has also issued a notice advising commuters to use alternative routes during the closure.

People’s News Monitoring Service