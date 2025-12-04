Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 3: Maeda Toru, Ambassador of Japan, and Ghanshyam Upadhyaya, Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, signed the documents for the loan assistance of 34 billion yen, i.e. 31 billion rupees, to improve the Koteshwor Intersection at the presence of Rameshore Prasad

Khanal, Finance Minister.

This project involves the construction of a flyover at the Koteshwor Intersection, a crucial traffic hub in the eastern part of Kathmandu City. This intersection connects to a major highway that links Kathmandu City with the eastern region of Nepal.

Upon the completion of this project, the traffic environment around the Koteshwor and Tinkune intersections is expected to improve significantly. While traffic volume is projected to increase, travel time from Tinkune to Jadibutti is expected to be reduced from the current 40-60 minutes to 5-10 minutes.

The Ambassador expressed his sincere gratitude to the interim Government, especially, ministers Khanal and Ghising, for their strong leadership in pushing this project forward to the signing, also to commend all the government officials involved on both sides for their tireless efforts and contributions in the past years. He also reiterated the importance of selecting capable and reliable contractors through fair competition to bring about the expected outcome of the project for the people of Nepal.

The Embassy of Japan believes that this project will play an instrumental role in helping Nepal achieve sustainable economic development and will further deepen the cordial relationship between Japan and Nepal.

People’s News Monitoring Service.