Spread the love

Kathmandu, December 3: A corruption case has been filed against six individuals, including Pradeep Adhikari, Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN). The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) filed the case accusing them of corruption during the construction of a helipad in Nalinchowk, Bhaktapur.

In the case, the defendants—including Adhikari—have been charged with causing a loss of Rs. 139,746,213. With the filing of the corruption case, Adhikari has been suspended. He still had two months remaining in his term.

Among the six individuals charged, four are employees of CAAN. Cases have been filed against Director Murari Bhandari, Deputy Manager Samriddhi Shrestha, and Nawal Bikram Thapa. Likewise, company director Bijay Thapa and engineer Gurudatta Adhikari have also been named as defendants.

People’s News Monitoring Service.