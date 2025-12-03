Spread the love

By Babbler

A recent report claims that sitting Prime Minister Sushila Karki has encroached on 3.5 ana of land adjoining her current residence. Encroaching on public property is a crime, and Karki herself is allegedly involved in such a crime.

She has also been linked to the Royal Nepal Airlines aircraft hijacking case. In that incident, three Nepali Congress activists—Durga Subedi (Karki’s husband), Basanta Bhattarai, and Nagendra Dhungel—masterminded by Girija Prasad Koirala, diverted a Twin Otter aircraft flying from Biratnagar to Kathmandu towards Farbesganj, Bihar, India. The purpose of the hijacking was to loot a large amount of government money to launch an armed insurgency in Nepal.

In a recent interview, Bhattarai claimed that after handing over the hijacked money, a portion was stolen. Later, when Subedi’s bag was screened, the missing money was recovered from his luggage. Bhattarai further stated that Subedi had planned to give the stolen money to Karki, and that he had called her to come and collect it.

The intention of Durga Subedi and Sushila Karki certainly raises questions. Perhaps more stories about Subedi and Karki will emerge in the days ahead.

Monetary Policy

Nepali commercial banks are facing a serious problem: excessive liquidity but no demand for investment. As far as this scribe knows, this problem did not begin recently; it has persisted for several years. Former governor Maha Prasad Lamichhane, a supporter of the UML, decided to engage in non-cooperation with the finance minister from another political party, which ultimately crippled the real estate and share markets. The government had been generating substantial revenue from every land and share transaction, but once the market collapsed, that revenue also vanished. Investors grew uncertain about the future of their businesses.

The government needs a long-term plan to encourage domestic investors. However, policies keep changing every time the government changes, specially, in the personal interests of the finance minister and governor.

Current governor Biswo Nath Poudel says the nation holds enough foreign currency reserves, but he has been unable to resolve the liquidity problem troubling commercial banks. Such problems can only be addressed by introducing a long-term financial policy with a commitment not to alter it for at least ten years.

Accelerating Economic Development

Drug addiction has become a major problem in Nepal. According to a recent report, almost all youths in the Tarai districts have fallen prey to drug abuse. These drugs are being smuggled from India via the open Nepal–India border. The Nepal government and its security agencies seem reluctant to control this issue or to educate youths about its dangers.

Reports also indicate that Rohingya refugees, forced out of Myanmar and Bangladesh, are freely entering Nepal via India by taking advantage of the open border. The Nepal government has not think this situation seriously.

Nepal must strengthen its security forces to control such cross-border anti-social and illegal activities. The government frequently claims that Nepal lacks the funds required to enhance security capacity.

In reality, Nepal has tremendous potential to generate revenue through marijuana farming for medical purposes. Local farmers and the government could both benefit significantly from regulated cultivation. With increased revenue, the government could invest substantially in strengthening its security forces. However, marijuana consumption should be prohibited for local citizens, and strict monitoring mechanisms should be implemented in border areas to curb illegal trade and the illegal entry of foreign nationals.

Courtesy: Social Networks

Nepali leaders as well as foreign leaders had pressured King Birendra to pass the citizenship bill, but he refused, saying that his people would suffer in the future. The leaders of the current system have even agreed to bring foreign armies and station them in various parts of Nepal—but he refused that as well. Instead, he chose to die. This is true. Similar proposals had been made during King Gyanendra’s time too, but he also did not agree. On the contrary, he established the Ranger Battalion in Nepal and increased the number of soldiers. That Ranger Battalion still exists today. Shouldn’t we understand this? If today’s leaders continue signing all kinds of treacherous agreements and looting the country, will the nation develop simply by placing blame on the king forever?

– Dev Gurung

The monarchy is not only necessary for Nepal as a permanent institution of stability but also important for maintaining security and balance of power among neighboring countries.

— Prof. Dr. Pushpa Adhikari



Where is the idea that the government should not run industries? If that’s the case, shutting everything down and importing all goods while exporting citizens—is that the plan?

–Satish Koirala



The Russian government neither banned any media nor ordered anyone to leave the country. President Vladimir Putin simply made one law:

Any media outlet, artist, or individual who publishes or posts false news (fake news) without evidence on social media will be given one month to prove that the news is true; if not, they will face 15 years of imprisonment.

After this law was passed, all journalists from BBC, Deutsche Welle, Al Jazeera, CNN, The Washington Post, and The New York Times packed their bags and fled Russia.

If Putin never told them to leave, why did they run away? Their escape is proof that they were spreading false news. Otherwise, if they truly believed in the authenticity of their reporting, they would have stayed.

Nepal also needs a law like this urgently.

–Laxman Datta Subedi

During the king’s time, people farmed and raised 8–9 children. China suffered from famine, but Nepal exported rice. Today a family cannot afford to raise even one child! What has the republic given? The right to speak? Can you pay off the debt imposed by the republic just by speaking?

–Bhumi Raj







Zelensky, an inexperienced and naive leader, misread the great-power rivalry between the West and Russia, inviting unwarranted aggression. In spring 2022, Ukraine’s Western “friends” sabotaged a near-peace deal that would have saved tens of thousands of lives and spared Ukraine further devastation. Today the EU bloc keeps pushing Kyiv to fight on, causing Ukraine to bleed even more. Zelensky must finally understand that Russia—a major nuclear power—cannot be forced to accept defeat on Ukraine’s terms. No EU country will put boots on the ground, and any direct intervention risks nuclear escalation. Let us hope wisdom prevails and peace is achieved.

–Surya Raj Acharya

A ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is likely!

The BBC reports that Ukrainian President Zelensky has agreed to the draft of the agreement reached between Presidents Putin and Trump.

If this agreement is accepted, what will happen?

• 20% of Ukraine’s territory will be permanently annexed by Russia.

• Ukraine must amend its constitution to ensure it never joins NATO as long as it exists. NATO countries must also amend their statutes to ensure Ukraine is never admitted.

• Ukraine must drastically reduce its military. It cannot have more than 600,000 troops. The army must be demilitarized, and heavy weapons cannot be used.

• All war crimes and related charges will be pardoned. The arrest warrant issued by the International Court of Justice against Putin will be cancelled.

• Meanwhile, the United States will retain control over Ukraine’s minerals and receive 50% of the proceeds.

Nepal must learn from this incident. Ukraine was turned into ashes by becoming a playground of foreign powers. No one came to save them. Opening countless political parties in Nepal only increases chaos. There must be unity and a limited number of parties.

For Nepal, military strengthening and political stability are essential. The world still respects and fears the Nepali Army—the Gurkhas.

—Santosh Bhattarai



In fiscal year 2081/82, Nepal received 1.723 trillion rupees in remittances. That same year, Nepal imported primary consumer goods worth 932.14 billion rupees. Assuming remittance-receiving families spend 1.247 trillion rupees on daily consumption, this shows that 75% of consumption is dependent on imports.

–Gajendra Budhathoki

I have traveled across many advanced and wealthy countries, visited many museums and exhibitions, yet I have never seen any of the statues supposedly sold by Nepal’s kings. Have you seen any?

Similarly, Congress and Communist leaders used to loudly claim that the royal family, including Queen Mother Ratna and Pampa Devi had deposited huge sums in Swiss banks. It has been almost twenty-five years since the monarchy was abolished and the same parties have been in power from ward level to the central government. They even seized the king’s properties and placed them under Nepal Trust. Yet they still have not brought back those supposed Swiss bank funds—not even enough to build railways from Mechi to Mahakali or fully rehabilitate the displaced.

Instead, international credible media have revealed the names of more than two dozen Nepalis who hid money in tax-haven countries and Swiss banks through Panama Papers and other leaks.

After ruling for a quarter century, they have failed to implement Maoism, Marxism, Leninism, or BP-ism, which they once shouted about. They could not bring back the money they accused the king of hiding. Instead, they encourage even their own cadres to stash money abroad. How long will Nepalis continue to be fooled by calling such corrupt people great patriots? Or is it time to open our eyes? I am confused—what about you? In the end, people will vote for Congress and Communists anyway. Good day.

–Boz Raj

Regarding the relationship between the Nepali Congress and the monarchy, I must mention here that without King Tribhuvan’s support, the Nepali Congress could not have completed the 1950 revolution in three months.

The party was only three years old. Most of its founders were students. In other words, the Nepali National Congress (later renamed Nepali Congress) was like a student organization. It had no seasoned, experienced leaders with a long political history.

— Kuber Sharma, Former Minister

The revolutions and movements in Nepal have not brought fundamental change. My view is that unless leadership, policies, attitudes, and intentions change, the condition of the country, people, and economy cannot improve.

–Ratna Sansar Shrestha







“Without delay, there must be an all-party agreement to restore the monarchy in order to save Nepal, protect the nation, and ensure that future generations can live proudly as Nepalis.

–Shankar Bhandari, NC leader

With Hong Kong transit visas being relaxed, will Nepal Airlines be saying “goodbye”?

We all know China is expanding its global influence. As a neighbor, this is beneficial for Nepal as well.

Hong Kong Airlines, originally CR Airways, is primarily backed by the Chinese company Liaoning Gangda Group, headquartered in Beijing. In recent years, the airline has actively expanded international routes with coordination under the Belt and Road Initiative. Adding Kathmandu flights could be part of this strategy, aiming to turn Hong Kong into a major transit hub.

According to sources, this airline will soon begin flights to Kathmandu. In this situation, the transit visa monopoly previously held by Cathay Pacific has been broken, and restrictions on Nepal Airlines have been eased. Since Cathay Pacific’s main investors are non-Chinese while Hong Kong Airlines is fully Chinese-owned, easing transit visa requirements for passengers traveling from Kathmandu may be part of a broader strategy.

A spokesperson for the Immigration Department said:

“Nepal lies along the Belt and Road corridor. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, this visa-free transit arrangement will facilitate visitors from Nepal and enhance Hong Kong’s status as an international aviation hub.”

Easing Hong Kong’s transit visa rules and introducing routes by airlines like Hong Kong Airlines could bring both opportunities and challenges for Nepal. While passengers may see immediate benefits, long-term economic and strategic implications should not be ignored. The government, regulators, and domestic airlines must work together to develop a clear strategy, explore partnerships, and turn competition into opportunity for long-term national interest.

–Binay Shah

Excerpted and translated by Sushma Shrestha