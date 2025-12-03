Spread the love

Developed countries are focusing on the advancement of artificial intelligence (AI). Today, drones are being used to operate vehicles, deliver goods, and perform many other tasks. Nepal too should have taken the initiative to develop and use AI across various sectors with the aim of reducing unnecessary expenditures.

Nepal has decided to print banknotes in foreign countries, paying a minimum of five rupees per piece of paper currency. By encouraging the use of digital currency, we could save a large amount of money currently spent on banknote printing. Instead of discouraging digital transactions by imposing charges, the government could make digital transactions free and compensate the concerned authorities using the funds saved from printing banknotes. Nepal is included in the grey list; if currency transactions were fully digitalized, it would help the government curb the black market and illegal money transfers.

China has not recognized crypto currency, yet it mines crypto currency using its cheap electricity. Nepal, however, has prohibited crypto mining. Some water resource experts suggest that Nepal could earn more revenue through crypto mining than by exporting electricity to foreign countries.

During the Gen-Z agitation, the country lost many valuable documents when agitators set fire to various government buildings. If the government had used satellites and stored digitalized version of all important files in the cloud, such valuable documents could have been preserved.

In neighboring countries, elections are conducted using electronic voting machines. Nepali technicians have also developed such machines, but our traditionally minded leaders are not ready to use them. If we continue to follow the old path, we will remain far behind in the global context.

Let us seriously think about adopting new innovations.