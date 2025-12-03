Spread the love

The Central Committee meeting of the United Marxist-Leninists in Kathmandu has raised considerable speculation due to the absence of some of its major supporters, amidst controversies regarding splits in the higher ranks.

The UML’s party chief is currently in the United States, attending the UN General Assembly. Meanwhile, leaders such as Chandra Prakash Mainali and Bharat Mohan Adhikari are in Pyongyang.

These absences are a significant indicator of the timing of the meeting, which is said to precede preparations for a major movement against the Congress government after the Tihar festivals.

