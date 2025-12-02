Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 2: Two Nepalis injured in a bus fire in India’s Uttar Pradesh have died.

“Local authorities have informed us about the deaths of two Nepali nationals,” Ambika Joshi, a counsellor at the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi, informed.

A massive fire broke out late Monday night in a bus in Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh. The private bus, registered as UP22AT 0245, was heading to Delhi from Sunauli near the Nepal–India border with 45 passengers on board.

Most passengers had listed Butwal as their address.

According to the Nepali Embassy in New Delhi, about seven injured passengers have been admitted to hospitals and are receiving treatment. Around 20 passengers with minor injuries have already returned.

People’s News Monitoring Service