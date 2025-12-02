Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 2: The Supreme Court on Monday directed Madhes Province Chief Minister Saroj Kumar Yadav to seek a vote of confidence within a day.

A bench of Justices Hari Prasad Phuyal and Nityananda Pandey issued the order, saying Yadav must present the confidence motion in the provincial assembly under Article 168, subsection 4 of the Constitution.

The court added that if he cannot secure the required support, the process to form a new government should move ahead under Article 168, subsection 2.

This order follows a writ that questioned Yadav’s appointment on November 10, claiming he became Chief Minister in a way that did not follow constitutional rules.

After the Supreme Court instructed Madhes Province Chief Minister Saroj Yadav, who was appointed from the UML, to secure a vote of confidence within 24 hours, the political course has shifted again toward forming a new government.

While hearing the petition filed by 73 lawmakers from parties other than the UML, the court issued the mandamus order against Chief Minister Yadav, telling him to seek the confidence vote within the given time. It is almost certain that he will not be able to gather the required majority in this period.

