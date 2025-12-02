Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 2: Nepal recorded 116,553 international arrivals in November, according to new figures from the Nepal Tourism Board. The month saw a noticeable rise in visitor numbers, with India topping the list at 18,995 arrivals.

The United States sent 11,254 visitors, China 7,871, the United Kingdom 7,189, Bangladesh 5,653, Australia 5,393, Sri Lanka 4,831, Myanmar 4,484, France 4,211, and Germany 4,134.

By region, South Asian countries accounted for 30,870 visitors, other Asian nations 28,613, the Americas 13,678, Europe 5,891, the Middle East 1,802, Africa 412, and 6,269 came from various other countries. From January to November 2025, Nepal welcomed more than 1.06 million tourists. In comparison, 128,443 visitors had arrived in October.