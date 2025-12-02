Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 2: Nepali Congress (NC) passed the schedule for its 15th general convention after long debates, but the demand for a special convention by 54 percent of delegates remains unresolved.

While approving the convention timetable, the Central Working Committee stayed silent on the special convention, leaving leaders split between supporters and opponents. After one and a half months of discussion, the committee did not address the special convention, extending its tenure from 9 December 2025 to the end of January 2026 instead, raising suspicion among its backers.

Immediately after the decision was made public, the special convention group questioned the extension, asking why the committee prolonged its tenure when the convention is scheduled for 11 January 2026.

They reiterated that their proposal, filed on 16 October 2025, remains valid and fully enforceable under party rules. “We have limited time and no legal or ethical reason to postpone the announced date. Any obstruction will not nullify our 16 October proposal, which remains fully implementable,” their statement said.

Supporters argue the committee’s 10–12 January 2026 convention schedule appears impractical and unscientific, and the timetable seems designed to sideline the special convention as its window for demand closes. General Secretaries Gagan Kumar Thapa and Bishwaprakash Sharma warn that if the regular convention proceeds while ignoring procedural concerns, it will effectively push the party toward the special convention.

On the other hand, the party establishment believes the regular timetable removes the need for a special session. Spokesperson Dr. Prakash Sharan Mahat said the special convention loses relevance once the regular convention starts. Central member Kalyan Kumar Gurung added that the regular convention decision automatically nullifies the special convention proposal. He criticized the membership committee for causing confusion by failing to complete renewals and allocations.

Leaders like Guru Raj Ghimire counter that if the regular convention is delayed, the special convention demand will gain strength. He explained that despite the schedule approval, doubts persist among special convention supporters due to the tight timeline between 2–14 January 2026 and the need for an extension to the end of January. Among the 2,488 delegates who filed the written proposal on 16 October 2025, supporters including central member Prakash Rasaili assert that the special convention remains legitimate. Rasaili warned that any conspiracy to delay the convention would only strengthen their cause, emphasizing that if the regular convention is not held on schedule, the special convention will automatically take place.