Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 1: The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and the Bibeksheel Sajha Party have officially merged. The unification was announced on Sunday at a program held at the National Assembly Hall.

The unification agreement was signed by RSP Acting Chair Dol Prasad Aryal and Vice-Chair Swarnim Wagle, along with Bibeksheel Sajha Chair Samiksha Baskota and Vice-Chair Prakashchandra Pariyar.

Under the agreement, the Bibeksheel Sajha Party will unconditionally accept the RSP’s political principles and leadership, and the contributions of the late Ujwal Thapa and the Bibeksheel movement will be formally documented and recognized.

Leaders joining from Bibeksheel Sajha will be nominated based on mutual understanding, and their seniority will be acknowledged equivalent to central committee members.

Following the merger, the party will retain the name “Rastriya Swatantra Party,” the flag with a white circle on a blue background featuring a blue bell in the center, and the election symbol “Bell,” as stated in the agreement.

People’s News Monitoring Service