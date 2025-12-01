Spread the love

Pokhara, Dec 1: CPN-UML’s leader KP Sharma Oli’s ego has, according to Nepali Communist Party coordinator Prachanda, caused serious damage to the country. Speaking at a unity rally on Sunday, he said Oli’s false and exaggerated claims would eventually be exposed, and that honest UML leaders were already aware of the truth.

Prachanda recalled warning the previous government—when Congress and UML held nearly two-thirds majority in parliament—against arrogance. He said he had also cautioned the government during visits to the Madhes and mid-hill regions, but the warnings went unheeded.

He dismissed claims that he is responsible for current political instability, noting he had previously warned that the nation could face a Bangladesh-like scenario if leaders acted against public interest. “I had warned about Bangladesh. Now they are falsely spreading the idea that Prachanda caused this chaos,” he said.

Targeting leaders who had left his party, Prachanda claimed they would eventually return, acknowledging their mistakes. He also revealed ongoing talks with Nepali Congress to form a broad front aimed at protecting democracy. Prachanda criticized Prime Minister Sushila Karki for refusing to meet major party leaders, arguing that ignoring leaders with strong public support while meeting those with little signals a lack of seriousness about upcoming elections.

He reminded that he and Madhav Nepal had agreed with the President on appointing Karki as Prime Minister on Bhadra 26, urging the government to recognize this. Prachanda said he is actively campaigning to create a conducive environment for the elections and is coordinating discussions among parties to provide constructive suggestions to the government for smooth polling.

Stressing national unity, he emphasized that citizens need not be uncertain about whether elections will be held. “The elections will take place on March 5, and our unity rallies across the country will help build the necessary electoral momentum,” he said.





People’s News Monitoring Service