Kathmandu, December 1: Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Balen Shah has suffered a bereavement. Balen’s father, Ram Narayan, passed away this afternoon during treatment.

He had been admitted to Civil Hospital in New Baneshwor this morning after a urinary infection caused complications in his heart and brain. Ram Narayan died while undergoing treatment on a ventilator.

It is understood that Prime Minister Sushila Karki had also reached the hospital shortly before his passing.