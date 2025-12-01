Spread the love

Kathmandu, Dec 1: Urban Development, Energy, and Physical Infrastructure Minister Kulman Ghising has announced that he will contest the upcoming elections while retaining his ministerial position. Speaking at an interaction program in Belbari, Morang, Ghising said it is natural to participate in elections once one enters politics.

When asked whether he would resign from his ministerial post to run, Ghising clarified that he intends to stay in office while campaigning. He cited past practices, noting that interim government leaders and election-time governments in Nepal historically did not step down to contest polls. “Until now, how many interim governments have there been? Did any prime minister resign to contest elections? Have election governments left office to run? We will manage the process in the same way and move forward,” he said.

Ghising’s announcement signals his commitment to remain active in governance while engaging in the electoral process, reflecting a pragmatic approach that aligns with Nepal’s political norms during election periods.

Ghising also reaffirmed his commitment to advancing major infrastructure projects like the East-West Highway and railway lines in a long-term, sustainable manner. He assured that stalled initiatives in areas like Urlabari and Belbari would be implemented promptly. “Ujyalo Nepal is not just about lighting the bulbs,” he explained, “it is about good governance and social justice across the region.”

People’s News Monitoring Service