Kathmandu, Dec 1: A recent rendezvous between Kulman Ghising, minister of three portfolios and founder of the Ujyalo Nepal Party, and Kathmandu Mayor Balendra “Balen” Shah has sent waves through political circles. Held at Balen’s residence on Sunday, the meeting is being read as more than a courtesy call, hinting at potential collaboration down the line.

Posting photos on Facebook, Ghising wrote: “We stand together in the campaign to build the nation,” a statement that has stirred speculation—and unease—among traditional parties. Both enjoy strong public backing, and their alignment is being seen as a possible game-changer in alternative politics.

Ghising, known for ending load-shedding and effective governance, and Balen, focused on transforming Kathmandu, are considered a duo capable of influencing elections and political agendas. According to Balen’s office, they discussed current political issues and shared visions for development and infrastructure.

Whether their partnership stays limited to development or grows into an electoral alliance remains uncertain, but the meeting has certainly ignited excitement among their supporters.

