Kathmandu, Dec 1: The Press Council Nepal and the Election Commission (EC) held discussions on the role of media and effective implementation of the election code of conduct for the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5.

During the meeting at the Election Commission on Sunday, it was noted that in previous elections, the monitoring of media compliance with the election code of conduct was coordinated by the Commission but carried out by the Press Council. It was agreed that the Press Council would continue to play this role in the upcoming election as well.

If there are discrepancies between the journalists’ code of conduct and the election code, the Council will address them while conducting monitoring.

“Since the Press Council is the regulatory body responsible for monitoring whether media content is transmitted fairly and independently, the Election Commission is ready to coordinate and cooperate with the Council,” said Chief Officer of the Council, Jhabindra Bhusal.

The discussion highlighted that compared to previous elections, this time there is a trend of hateful expressions, misleading content from social media, and content generated using AI, making the monitoring task more challenging. Special attention will be needed to monitor these trends to ensure a proper election environment.

Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari emphasized that the role of the Press Council is crucial and the Commission is ready to coordinate and cooperate.

The meeting was attended by Acting Chief Election Commissioner Ram Prasad Bhandari, Commissioners Dr. Janakikumari Tuladhar and Sagun Shamsher Jabra, Secretary Mahadev Pant, and other deputy secretaries from the Commission. From the Press Council, members Vijayaraj Adhikari, Balakrishna Adhikari, Kumari Nima Kafle, Shantaram Bidari, Member Secretary Chhabindra Parajuli, Chief Officer Jhabindra Bhusal, and Deputy Administrative Officer Ramsharan Bohara were present.

People’s News Monitoring Service