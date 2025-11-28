Spread the love

Washington, Nov 28: The United States has announced a strict review of green cards issued to citizens of 19 countries, considered sensitive from a security perspective, under President Donald Trump’s directive, CNN reports.

The move comes after a shooting targeting National Guard personnel in Washington DC on Wednesday. In response, Trump ordered a rigorous reassessment of all green cards granted to citizens from these nations.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Joe Edlow confirmed that, following the president’s instructions, all green cards from the listed countries would undergo full re-evaluation. The June presidential announcement had classified these nations as “security-sensitive,” USCIS noted.

The countries subject to review include Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, Democratic Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela, CNN reported. The measure followed the identification of Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan national, as the accused in the Washington shooting, prompting tighter immigration controls.

The Department of Homeland Security is also reviewing all refugee and asylum approvals made during former President Joe Biden’s tenure. Assistant Secretary Tricia McAlphin stated that all immigration applications linked to Afghan nationals are temporarily suspended until security checks and interviews are reassessed, and no application will move forward until the review is complete.

Lakanwal had entered the US under the “Operation Allies Welcome” program after the 2021 US withdrawal from Afghanistan. Previously, he had worked with US government agencies, including the CIA. CNN reported he applied for asylum in 2024 and had his request approved in April 2025 under the Trump administration.

According to the US State Department, more than 190,000 Afghan nationals have been resettled in the US since the 2021 withdrawal. Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, Trump criticized the Biden administration for allowing Lakanwal into the country, calling the attack the “biggest national security threat.” He added, “Every foreign national who arrived from Afghanistan during Biden’s tenure must be reassessed, and any foreigner who does not contribute or should not reside here will be removed.”

Experts say the latest measures continue Trump’s hardline approach to immigration. While a green card grants permanent resident status and differs from refugee or asylum programs, refugees can apply for a green card one year after arrival.

