Spread the love

Kathmandu, Nov 28: Prime Minister Sushila Karki has called on all political parties to participate in the upcoming elections, urging them to secure their representation in national decision-making by engaging directly in the polls. She made the request during a meeting with Ganesh Kumar Mandal, President of the Sarbavauma Nagarik Party.

The prime minister said broad cooperation is needed for the country’s progress and noted that her government is moving ahead with its plans for good governance and elections in line with the aspirations raised by the Gen Z movement.

Later, she met leaders of the CPN UML at her Baluwatar residence. The UML delegation, including General Secretary Shankar Pokhrel and Deputy General Secretary Pradeep Gyawali, discussed their writ at the Supreme Court against the dissolution of the House of Representatives, saying the uncertainty has created unease about the electoral process.

UML leaders stressed that only a trustworthy atmosphere can ensure free and fair elections. Mahesh Bartaula said the prime minister was reminded of recent incidents that have shaken public confidence. In response, the prime minister urged the party not to doubt the credibility of the process, stating that the demand for a fresh mandate is at the core of the Gen Z protests, and all sides should remain focused on the polls. Communications Minister Jagadish Kharel was also present.

In a separate discussion in the evening, UML leaders told PM Karki the party is ready to contest the House of Representatives election scheduled for March 5, 2026, but raised concerns about the travel ban imposed on party chair KP Sharma Oli.

They argued the restriction limits his ability to carry out essential election work, calling it an obstacle to a fair contest. They also pointed to recent escapes from detention and the theft of weapons, saying such events make the environment uneasy for voters and candidates.

Bartaula said the party wants the government to ensure conditions that allow everyone to campaign freely and added that many issues will be settled once the Supreme Court concludes its constitutional review. The prime minister, sources said, assured them the government is working to create a supportive environment, though she did not address their questions on the travel restrictions.

People’s News Monitoring Service