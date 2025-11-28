Spread the love

Kathmandu, November 28: NMB Bank was granted the “Excellence in Commercial Cards Business” award at the “Leadership Conclave Nepal 2025” event recently held by Visa International.

This accolade was granted in acknowledgment of the Bank’s outstanding performance in the commercial card arena and its important contribution in advancing digital payments.

NMB Bank has been providing services to its customers through a network of 202 branches, 184 ATMs, and 9 extension counters across the country.

