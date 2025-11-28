Spread the love

Kathmandu, Nov 28: The government will roll out the Foreign Nationals Management Information System on January 1, 2026, after a two-month delay. The new digital system will record and monitor all foreigners entering Nepal on tourist visas. It is meant to improve security, make information sharing easier, and help manage tourism by bringing hotels, airlines, travel agencies and money exchangers into one network.

The platform will track visitors in real time and send automatic reminders about visa expiry, extension steps and other requirements. Officials say the system will also improve the safety of tourists travelling in remote regions.

In a notice issued Thursday, the Department of Immigration said the system will be compulsory from the launch date. The earlier plan to introduce it on September 17 was pushed back due to the Gen Z protests and related disruptions.

All foreign visitors must download the DoI mobile app, which generates a QR code used for digital tracking. Travellers need to submit their details at entry points before reaching their hotels, and the information will be shared with tourism service providers. Star hotels in Kathmandu will adopt the system first, followed by other locations.

If travellers do not enter their information, hotel staff must update the records online. The first phase will cover star hotels, airlines, tour companies and money exchangers. From March 1, 2026, it will expand to all hotels, guest houses and both public and private institutions.

DoI spokesperson Tikaram Dhakal said the initiative follows global requirements for managing immigration data. He said countries are expected to keep proper records of foreign nationals to safeguard their reputation, support tourism and attract investment.

Officials believe the system will strengthen digital monitoring in the tourism sector and help rebuild confidence among visitors and investors.

