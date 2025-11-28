Spread the love

Kathmandu, Nov 28: Finance Minister Rameshwar Prasad Khanal has called for giving provinces full authority to manage mining operations and natural resources, saying the center should handle only large-scale projects while smaller mines and other resources fall under provincial and local control, People’s News Monitoring Service reports.

Speaking at an event in Rupandehi on Thursday, Khanal said the legal framework will ensure that high-impact mines remain under central oversight, while provincial governments oversee smaller operations and other natural resources.

He pledged that during the remainder of his term, his ministry will establish the necessary legal structures and implement them effectively.

Khanal added, “In the past, attempts to open such issues repeatedly faced resistance, so the current government wants provinces to have the authority to manage natural resources. Open-pit mines that affect large areas will be managed by the province, while smaller mines and other resources fall under provincial and local management. The law must reflect this.”

