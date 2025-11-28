Spread the love

Hong Kong, Nov 28: A massive fire tore through a residential complex in Tai Po, Hong Kong, marking the deadliest blaze in 77 years. Even after 24 hours, firefighters had brought only five of the eight buildings under control. International media report 94 confirmed dead and 76 seriously injured, with 280 still missing. The complex had eight 35-story towers housing around 2,000 apartments.

Police have arrested three people, including a contractor, as investigations continue. The 40-year-old Wang Fuk Court building is believed to have caught fire due to bamboo scaffolding used during renovation. Experts say the blaze was fueled not just by bamboo, but also plastic mesh, fire-resistant panels, and styrofoam in windows, which accelerated the spread.

Strong winds and burning debris caused the fire to jump between buildings, while closed windows for repairs delayed residents from noticing the danger. Firefighters faced extreme challenges, with high temperatures preventing access to many floors. Tragically, one firefighter lost his life during the operation.

People’s News Monitoring Service