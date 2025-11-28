Spread the love

Kathmandu, Nov 28: The government has rolled out a broader medical screening package that now requires 34 tests at approved health centres.

The updated set of examinations, priced at Rs 9,500, aims to raise the standard of health checks for Nepalis heading abroad for work.

A panel of 30 experts had earlier pushed for wider test criteria, better lab quality, and the inclusion of key diagnostics to improve the screening process for migrant workers. The Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security has now acted on that advice, revising both the test list and the fee on Tuesday.

The Labour Ministry says the new rate is based on the tariff prepared by the Ministry of Health and Population. Although the government’s normal rates would put the combined cost of all 34 tests above Rs 12,000, the package has been set at Rs 9,500 so the mandatory checkup stays within reach.

The MoHP also said it inspected health facilities under the Foreign Employment Medical Examination Procedure and, as of November 20, selected 171 centres that meet the updated requirements. This allows the new testing package and fee to take effect. Another 29 centres that did not meet the criteria have been removed from the list.

People’s News Monitoring Service